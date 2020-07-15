A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Joretha Valore Ledet, 79, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Felton Hogan, officiating.
She will be entombed in the Mausoleum of Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Winnfield and native of New Iberia she passed at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Winnfield Nursing and Rehab in Winnfield.
She leaves to mourn her passing three sons, Leroy Ledet Jr., Allen J. Ledet and Kendal M. Ledet (Jacinta) of New Iberia; one daughter, Velma Marie Ledet of Houston; two godchildren, Daniel Ford and Andre’ Evans; twenty grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Adam Valore Sr. and Velma Drake Wilkerson; grandson Donald Boatman Jr.; one brother, Abram Valore Jr.; and one sister, Mary Valore.
For the safety and well-being of all, visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and required to wear masks.
