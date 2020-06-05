COTEAU — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Jonathan Suire, 35, who passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in New Iberia.
Interment will be at a later date.
Rev. Brian Harrington will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
Jonathan was born on July 18, 1984, in New Iberia and in 2006 he received a Certificate of Achievement from Westgate High School. He loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the New Orleans Saints, Pepsi Cola and pizza. Jonathan had his own special way of communicating with everyone. He also enjoyed music and bowling.
Survivors include his mother, Donna Suire of Coteau; father, Kerry Suire of New Iberia; sisters, Melissa Suire of Coteau and Karen Laporte of New Iberia; nieces, Raimi Suire and Kinze Laporte; grandmother, Velma Romero of Coteau; uncles, Brent “Nonkie” Romero and wife “Ms” Elaine, L.J. Suire of New Iberia; and cousin, “Baby” Bryan Romero of Coteau.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond Romero and Joseph and Ruby Suire; aunt, Mary Bertrand.
The family would like to give special thanks to the LSU Neurology Center in New Orelans Dr. Piotr Olejniczak and Dr. Ed Mader, the Cancer Center of Acadiana Dr. Phillip Prouet, University Health Center Family Practice Dr. Jacob Sellers and Staff, and the staff at the University Medical Center.
