RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella for Jonathan Anthony Gautreau, 33, who passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. James Nguyen will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Jonathan was born on November 7, 1986, and was a 2005 graduate of Catholic High in New Iberia and a 2011 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of Engineering. He worked for CH Fenstermaker and Associates and loved being on the water, fishing, water skiing, hunting and snow skiing. Jonathan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his niece and nephew (godchild), who he dearly adored.
Survivors include his mother, Starla Daugherty Gautreau and fiancé, David Camardelle, of Broussard; father, Steve Gautreau and wife Gail of New Iberia; brother Jacob Gautreau and fiancé Sara Perez of Maurice; sister Emily Gautreau Bowen and husband Kristopher of Delcambre; niece Ellionne Jolie Bowen; nephew and godchild, Hudson Bowen; grandmother Janice Lacaze of New Iberia; aunts and uncles, Ken and Donna Gautreau of New Iberia, Timothy and Debbie Gautreau of New Iberia, Eve (Godmother) and David “Bubba” Talley of New Iberia, Becky and Jed (godfather) Lopez of New Iberia, Beverly and Walt Totty of Fairview, Tennessee and James “JC” Daugherty of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Ruby Gautreau and William “Cuz” Daugherty.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Gautreau, Kristopher Bowen, Jed Lopez, Matthew Gautreau, Barry Gautreau and Henry Daugherty.
Honorary Pallbearers include Dra Parr, Alex Hebert, Collin Dauterive, Charlie Segura, Jeff Toups, Bryant Meyer, Ross Thibodeaux and Jeff Texada.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Jonathan A. Gautreau to Catholic High School Development Department, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.