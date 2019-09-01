Jon William Hardaway, 53, peacefully entered eternal life on August 6, 2019, after a short illness.
He was born on October 30, 1965, in Midland, Texas to Ron Hardaway and Patricia Hardaway. Jon spent part of his childhood in Jeanerette, where he went to school and had many friends. He lived in Midland for the majority of his life where he worked for his dad and for Cox Communications for many years. On December 23, 1999, in Lake Tahoe, he married the love of his life, Lisa Essman. Jon will be remembered as a happy man, who had the ability to meet people and make them feel as if they had been life-long friends. Further, his heart was so tender that if needed to, he would give you the shirt off his back. His charisma, love for people and generous heart will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Jon is survived by his wife, Lisa; father, Ron; mother, Pat; brothers Ron (Barbara Jo) Hardaway Jr., Ripp (Sue) Hardaway and Gray (Jamie) Hardaway; and a host of other family and friends.