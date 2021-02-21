A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Lafayette Memorial Park for Johnny Joseph LeBlanc Sr., 74, who passed away on February 17, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family.
Pastor Sean Walker, Pastor of The Bayou Church, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Mr. LeBlanc, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Claude LeBlanc and the former Lena Norris.
Though born and raised in New Iberia, Johnny moved to Lafayette after high school and graduated from USL. He began his career at Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance and retired with over 35 years of service. Johnny loved all UL athletics and was a longtime member of the RCAF. A devoted family man, he will be remembered for his gentle nature and steadfast faith.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Canary Montgomery LeBlanc; children Johnny J. LeBlanc Jr. (Carrie), Angela R. LeBlanc (Randy Burleigh) and Andy P. LeBlanc (Kiesha); grandchildren Lexx, Brandon, Tyler, Xavier, Brittney, Jasmyn and Braelyn; sister Mary J. LeBlanc; nieces Rebecca, Melissa (Jason) and Tanya (Byron); and nephews Wade (Sherri), Shawn (Misty) and Billy Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lena LeBlanc.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Wade Badeaux, Shawn Montgomery, Randy Burleigh, Brandon LeBlanc, Tyler LeBlanc and Xavier Smith.
Honorary pallbearer will be Private First Class Lexx Smith.
The family would like to thank the staff of NSI Hospice and Dr. Milton Jolivette Jr. for the compassionate care during their time of need.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Louisiana Chapter.
Personal condolences may be sent to the LeBlanc family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of the funeral arrangements.