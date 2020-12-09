A home-going celebration of life will be held Mr. Johnny E. Midget, 84, at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, with Rev. Mark E. Lewis, Pastor officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held on Friday at the church at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 3:45 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church and was a worker at the Second Harvest Food Pantry until the declining of his health.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters Mechelle Denise Morrow of San Diego, California and Monique L. LaShay Midget Paul of New Iberia; one brother, Napoleon Midget of Tulsa, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane T. Midget; his parents; several brothers; and a sister.
Active and honorary pallbearers will be members of the immediate family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.