A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Johnnie Diane Humphrey, 70.
A native of Taylorsville, Mississippi, and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Humphrey passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home.
Johnnie loved motorcycles and riding motorcycles across this great country. She enjoyed all its natural wonders and visiting national monuments. Johnnie was truly a very strong woman of the Lord. She loved and worshiped the Lord with all her heart. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Clayton Humphrey of New Iberia; children Dawn Bodin of New Iberia, Jamie Bassett and wife Stacie of New Iberia; grandchildren Seth Bassett and companion Brooke White, Shelby Bodin and companion Pitak Phanomphone and Hannah Bassett all of New Iberia; great-grandchildren Aiden Phanomphone, Mila Phanomphone and Mason Bassett; one great-grandson on the way, Miles Phanomphone; and sibling J.R. White and wife Dianne of Montrose, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. White and Essie Mae Ainsworth White; first husband, J.B. Bassett; and son Gabriel Bassett.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.