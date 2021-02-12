Johnathan L. Polk Jr.

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Johnathan Lee “Petey” Polk Jr., 27, will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Rev. Carl Lewis Sr. officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Entombment will be in St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
In compliance with the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
By request of the family, the service will be virtually accessible on the Fletcher Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Johnathan was a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and native of New Iberia. He was born to the parentage of Johnathan Lee Polk Sr. and Dinetta Marie Derouen. Petey, as he was affectionately known by many, transitioned from earth to eternity at 8:18 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He grew up in New Iberia and Loreauville. He attended Loreauville High School and New Iberia Senior High School and was a graduate of NISH Class of 2013. After completing high school he worked at E.P. Breaux and later attended Coastal Driving School where he received his CDL license. He then began to drive cross-country until his health began to decline before moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
To cherish his memory he leaves his mothers, Dinetta Marie Derouen of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Adrienne L. Polk of Jeanerette; fianceé Timandrea Jones of Tulsa, Oklahoma; six brothers Brandon Derouen (Daliane) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ira Derouen of New Iberia, Travis Derouen (Taishyra) of Jeanerette, Jason Polk of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gregory Lee (Latisha) and Kaleb Lee of Loreauville; one sister, Tamica Carrier of New Iberia; maternal grandfathers, David Lee Sr. of Loreauville and Lester Johnson of Jeanerette; godparents Dineen Olivier and Paul Tauriac; godchildren Da’Skylar McBride, Cabreon Thompson and Kolbie Tauriac; as well as a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnathan Lee Polk Sr.; maternal grandparents, Hassel Johnson, Lynn Knatt Lee and Arthur Derouen; paternal grandparents Russell Polk Sr. and Bersia Anthony Polk; aunts Veronica Polk Duhon and Laura Derouen; and an uncle Michael Polk.
Active pallbearers will be Clay Thompson, Kevin Tauriac, Jacody Ford, Kaleb Lee and Terrance Derouen.
Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers Russell Polk Jr., Kendall Polk, Rochon Quarter family, Dominique Polk, Christopher Polk, Reginald Babin, Marcus Raymond, Byron August and Paulton Olivier.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.