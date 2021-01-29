A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Johnathan James Jr., 16, at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Harolyn Ledet officiating. Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home.
A resident of Lafayette, he passed away at 2:17 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Johnathan Joseph James Sr. and Wilhelmina Washington, both of New Iberia; one sister, Jere’onna James of New Iberia; two brothers, Tahj Boyance and Dominique James, both of New Iberia; maternal grandmother Veronica Ned; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ronald James and Ruth Marie James; and his maternal grandfather, Charlie Washington Sr.
Active pallbearers will be Reginald Brooks, Tydric Brooks, Tahj Boyance, Dalton James, Kecyiel Honore and Selby Clay.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tequilla Delahoussaye, Bryson Gage, Kolbe St. Julien, Kevin Brown, Jamontre Batiste and Dominique “DJ” James.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.