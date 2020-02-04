RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella for John Wayne Freyou Sr., 74, who passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Lafayette.
Entombment will be at a later date in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Mr. Freyou was born on October 29, 1945, to the late Sidney and Irene Landry Freyou. He was a retired sugar cane farmer and former council member of the Iberia Parish Council. Mr. Freyou enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, riding his four wheeler, cooking, helping others and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Marnell Robicheaux Freyou of New Iberia; sons Matthew Freyou and wife Robin of New Iberia and John W. Freyou Jr. and wife Theresa of Broussard; grandchildren Chelsea Freyou, Rebecca Freyou, Tyler Freyou, Ethan Freyou, Reese Freyou, Addison Freyou and Aubrey Freyou; sister Phyllis Phillips and husband David Phillips Sr. of New Iberia; brother Glenn Freyou and wife Linda of New Iberia; sister-in-law Deena Fouquier Freyou of New Iberia; and several nieces, nephews and godchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Ernest Freyou.
To view online obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.