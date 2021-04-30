John Tyler, 62, a resident of Thibodaux and native of Opelousas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 12:18 p. m.
Visitation will be observed on Friday April 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 242 Pine Street, Arnaudville.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow mass services in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery,1610 Evangeline Road Jennings, Louisiana, 70546.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of John will forever remain in the hearts of his mother, Marie Louise Tyler; sisters Connie Marcel, Octavia Sonnier and Mary Comeaux, all of Breaux Bridge; brother Robert Sonnier of Breaux Bridge and Alfred Sonnier of Baton Rouge; an aunt, Luberta Sonnier of Grand Coteau; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his father, Onezine Tyler; sibling Clarence Sonnier; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma.
