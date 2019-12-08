ST. MARTINVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for John Sonnier Sr., 93, who passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the Celebrant.
Entombment will be at a later date.
A native and resident of St. Martinville, John Sonnier Sr. was born on July 30, 1926, to the late Onezime and Celenie Hebert Sonnier, and was owner and operator of Sonnier’s Electrical, Heating and Air. A loving father and grandfather, Mr. John trained Labrador retrievers and had a passion for hunting and fishing. He especially loved the Atchafalaya Basin and spending time with all of his grandchildren. Mr. Sonnier was a kind and generous man who helped everybody, and will be deeply missed.
Mr. Sonnier is survived by a son, John Sonnier Jr. and wife Sue of St. Martinville; daughters Judy Douet of New Iberia and Linda Blanchard and husband Ken of St. Martinville; grandchildren Troy (Vicky) Romero, Todd (Windy) Romero, Tracy Romero, Tance Sonnier, Connie (Terry) Dore, Allen Jr. (Leslie) Douet, Amy (A.J.) Davis, Melanie (Anthony) Hebert, and Shannon (James) Sonnier; 11 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Broussard Sonnier; siblings Bertha Laviolette, Rita Douet, and Joseph Sonnier; and a granddaughter, Celeste Douet.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.