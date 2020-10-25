ST. MARTINVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for John Sonnier Jr., 73, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home.
Rev. Barry Crochet will be the celebrant. Entombment will be at a later date.
A resident of St. Martinville, John Sonnier Jr. was born in Loreauville on August 23, 1947, to the late John Sr. and Marie Broussard Sonnier.
He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. He worked with his father doing electrical and plumbing work, was self-employed for many years doing plumbing and air conditioning, worked as a lineman for Shamrock, then eventually retired from E.P. Breaux Electrical. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and game roosters. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Braquet Sonnier of St. Martinville; daughters Melanie Hebert (husband, Anthony) of Pontchatoula and Shannon Sonnier (companion James Loftin) of Lafayette; sisters Judy Douet of New Iberia and Linda Blanchard (husband, Ken) of St. Martinville; granddaughter Malory Hopkins (husband, Randy) of Houma and their three daughters Harper, Zoe and Maisyn; grandson Tyler Comeaux (wife, Kali) of Kansas and their four boys Harrison, Emeric, Oliver and Jesiah.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to John’s caregivers Connie and Terry Doré, for all of their love and support during our time of need and to Hospice of Acadiana for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.