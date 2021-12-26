JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for John Simon Becnel Jr., 93, at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre-Mausoleum.
The family requested visitation to begin from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be done at 6 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus at David Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021.
A native of Franklin and resident of Jeanerette, John Simon Becnel Jr. was born to John Simon Sr. and Nellie Dupré Becnel on September 22, 1928.
John Simon Becnel Jr. passed away peacefully at 7:15 a.m. surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his daughter’s residence in Lafayette.
John Simon Becnel Jr. served our country proudly in the United States Navy during World War II, from 1945 to 1949.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Some of John’s favorite pass time hobbies were playing cards, going to horse races and spending regular quality time with his Tuesday night card buddies and drinking morning coffee with his longtime friends.
John was a longtime devoted manager for 45 years at Himel Motor Supply in Jeanerette
John Simon Becnel Jr. is survived by his six children, Brenda Smith (Jim) of Beaver, Pennsylvania, Simone Champagne (Gary) of Youngsville, Marie Toni Hebert of Lafayette, William “Bill” Becnel (Tina) of Jeanerette, Ursula Gouner of Lafayette and Heather Tregle (Chad) of Lake Charles; twelve grandchildren, Gina Blanchard (Brant), Buck Champagne (Elaina), Hailey Fouquier (Blake), Katie Dubois (Alex), Jenny Berard (Chase), Joshua Hebert (Emily), Jeremey Hebert (Rachael), B J Becnel (Leanne), Krista Bernard (Jordy), Amy Smith, Wyatt Tregle (Ashlyn) and Tucker Tregle; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are B. J. Becnel, Buck Champagne, Brant Blanchard, Jeremey Hebert, Wyatt Tregle and Tucker Treble.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Bill Becnel, Gary Champange, Cameron Hebert, Joshua Hebert, Don Delahoussaye, Jerome Fitch and Kurt Myers.
John Simon Becnel Jr. was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Stansbury Becnel; parents John Simon Sr. and Nellie DupréBecnel; four siblings, John Sylvester Becnel, Daisy Bell Gonsoulin, William J. Becnel and Ray J. Becnel; and two sons-in-law, Earl J. Hebert and Everette Gouner III.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for all the love and support they should their father during this most difficult time. Also special thanks to Dr. Leonard Bourgeois for his commitment to our father’s care.
