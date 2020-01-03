Mass of Christian burial for John Rodney “Rock” Cormier, age 79, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia with Msgr. Robert Romero as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in the Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 1:40 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed by the Nativity of Our Lady Rosary Group on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
John Rodney Cormier passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1940 and lived a life focused on family. He was born to a large family and had seven siblings who brought him much joy; however, his roles as husband, father and most especially grandfather were his most treasured titles in life. It was not unusual for Rodney to play his guitar and sing for his family; he enjoyed bringing a smile to their faces through music and cooking. He loved telling his grandbabies stories of his childhood and bringing them back to a simpler time. Rodney cherished the time he spent working in his shop and tending to his yard; riding on his tractor was always one of his favorite hobbies. After long days working in the yard, Rock would treat himself to a sweet snack and an afternoon nap. Rodney was truly a family man and spent his life caring for his wife as well as teaching his daughter and granddaughters life lessons of hard work and honesty. In addition to spending time with family, he shared his talents of cooking and music with local community and church. He was an active member of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church and was often at the church hall helping to organize various events and volunteering for the annual church bazaar. Rodney was also a Knight of Columbus, usher, Youth Group Leader and altar server leader. He will be missed by his family and community and he will be remembered as a man that put others needs above his own. His smile will be forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marietta Vaughn Cormier of St. Martinville; daughter Mandy Cormier of St. Martinville; two grandchildren, Paige Weaver and fiancée Justin Mire of New Iberia and Desi Cormier of St. Martinville; great-grandchildren Aavyn Mire and Layth Mire; sisters Agnes Lasseigne of Lafayette, Betty Landry and husband John “J.C.” of St. Martinville, Loula Romero and husband Raymond of Coteau and Debbie Brasseaux and husband Mike of Lafayette; brothers Richard Cormier and wife Audrey of Lafayette and Eddie Cormier and wife Becky of Parks; sister-in-law Rose T. Cormier of Breaux Bridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felicien Cormier and Julie Champagne Cormier; brother-in-law Derrill Lasseigne; sisters Thelma Cormier and Theresa Cormier; and brother Calvin “Cal” Cormier.
Pallbearers will be Trent Lasseigne, Byron Cormier, Joshua Cormier, Colby Cormier, Justin Mire, Joshua Domingue, Autry Berard and Marty Romero.
