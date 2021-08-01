LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Raymond Thibodeaux, 83, who passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in New Iberia.
Rev. Randy Courville will be the Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, and continue on Monday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
A resident of Lydia, John Raymond Thibodeaux was born in Weeks Island on July 16, 1938 to the late Juinus Thibodeaux Sr. and Emma Liner Thibodeaux.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force, and retired as an electronics technician from Shell Oil Company with 35 years of service. He enjoyed fixing things, and operated R&T Repairs for many years. His mind was as sharp as a tack, and he was determined to fix anything. His hobbies included fishing, trolling and spending time at his camp in Mamou. Mr. Thibodeaux was very generous with his time and talent, and helped anyone in need. He will be deeply missed.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Rodrigue Thibodeaux; two daughters, Dianna Prince (Kenneth) of Lydia and Roberta Boudreaux (Jimmy) of Lydia; a sister, Priscilla Fondren of Lydia; two brothers, Julius “Butch” Thibodeaux Jr. (Jane) of Lydia and Kenneth Thibodeaux (Sharon) of Gloucester, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Angel Melancon, Brandy Prince (Destiny), Kacy Folse (Mitch), Hannah Prince (George Bodin), Tori Boudreaux (Erin), Zachary Prince and Raymond “R.J.” Prince; and five great-grandchildren, Drew, Payton, Griffin, Kody and Brittney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings Rosa Mae T. Prince, Bertha T. Walker, Margaret Frances T. Luent, Bernice “Nicky” Guillory, Juinus Thibodeaux Jr., Gwen Ardeneaux and Oris Thibodeaux; his in-laws, Norris and Mary Lucy Rodrigue; and a great- grandchild, Hailey Melancon.
Pallbearers will be Tori Boudreaux, Zachary Prince, Jimmy Boudreaux, Kenneth Prince, Ricky Prince and Renes Dore Sr.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Thibodeaux, Butch Thibodeaux, Renes Dore Jr., Chris Ardeneaux and Lynn Broussard.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Raymond’s caregiver Patsy “Pat” Barrilleaux for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.