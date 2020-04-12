After a long life of 91 years, John Philip Fontenette passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, in San Antonio. He was born in New Iberia on November 28, 1928, to Gustave Fontenette Sr. and Jennie Sylva.
After school, John joined the United States Army, serving in World War II. Later he attended Xavier University. John reenlisted in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He returned home to work in the medical field in New Orleans and New Iberia. While a San Antonio resident since 2006, he lived in New Iberia for most of his life.
John was known to have a kind and quiet sense of humor that revealed his intellect. He was also an avid reader, enjoying books by Louis L’Amour, Agatha Christie and Zane Grey. Despite his advanced age, John remained sharp, engaging in thought-provoking conversations about politics, history, music and sports. A sports enthusiast, John loved golf, basketball and volleyball and found special joy in cheering on his granddaughter during many volleyball tournaments. John was a great cook and loved serving meals inspired by his Louisiana roots.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Joan Marie Fontenette Conlon and her husband, Kevin; adult children Anthony Lee and Hope Briscoe Jackson; granddaughter Devon Fontenette Huggins; grandsons Carlton, Vernon and Daron Briscoe; great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Layla and Ava Briscoe and Michaela Huggins; daughters-in-law Vinetta Celestine Briscoe and Lydia Frazier Briscoe; nieces Barbara Lombard, Annette Smith, Ramona Ragas and Claire Potier; nieces Sheila and Janice Delahoussaye, Lorraine Matthews, Althea Battle and Kimberly Bonhomme-Walker; and his nephews Earl and Eric Delahoussaye and Randy Fontenette.
Visitation was at D. W. Brooks Funeral Home on April 7, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas, and John was interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on April 9, 2020.