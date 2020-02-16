A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. John Parker Knatt Jr., 70, at noon on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Deacon Roland JeanLouis, celebrant.
He will await the resurrection at Saint Matthew Cemetery with Military Honors.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home until time of service.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 1:29 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Louisa Marie Davis Knatt of New Iberia; one son, John Parker Knatt III (Demetria) of Scott; two daughters, Dominique Knatt (Shanise) of Lafayette and Demetrius Davis of Houston; one brother, Johnny Knatt (Lisa) of Atlanta; one sister, Myrtle Olivier (Jules) of Loreauville; six grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Parker Knatt Sr. and Mary Simon Knatt; one brother, Perry Knatt; two step-brothers, Irving Knatt and Avery Knatt; and one step-sister, Mary Dell Williams.
Active Pallbearers are James Ozenne, Javonte Knatt, Allen Porter, Michael Colbert,
Leonard Brown and Jason Knatt.
Honorary Pallbearers will be immediate family members.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
