LOREAUVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be conducted for John Mullican Sr., 88, on Monday, November 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Father Godwin officiating.
Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
A native of Eunice and resident of Loreauville, John passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. at Coquina Center Nursing Home.
John graduated from St. Edmund High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served four years during the Korean War. After military service, he worked in the oilfield, retiring from Shell Oil. John’s hobby was experimental aviation.
He is survived by one son, John Mullican Jr. of Dallas, Texas; and one daughter, Ramona Ryan and husband Bernard Ryan; granddaughter, Coleen Ryan; and great-grandson Triston Ryan, all of Flagler Beach, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Oubre Mullican; parents, Alfred and Mary Worlin Mullican; brother Charles Mullican; and sisters Barbara Hebert, Alfreda Featherling and Juanita Travasos.
The family would like to thank Elaine Barras and Antoinette Latiolais for their loving assistance in caring for John.
