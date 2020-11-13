JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. John Manuel at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with Fr. Francis Damoah, SVD, celebrant officiating.
Burial will be at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette following the service.
A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
In adherence of state health guidelines, all attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
John Manuel, 85, who was a resident of Jeanerette, passed away on the evening of Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 13, 1935, in Jeanerette to Amanda Withers Manuel and Herbert Manuel, both of Jeanerette. He married Barbara Drexler in 1964.
He attended and graduated from Jeanerette Colored High School in 1954. He went to join the Air Force and was stationed in Columbus, Ohio, and Guam. He attended Grambling State University and Evangeline Vocational Technical School where he became certified in welding and air conditioning and refrigeration. He worked at Morton Salt for 38 years.
He always wanted to be a pilot, so he joined Cajun Aeronautics Club where he built remote control airplanes and would fly them with the rest of his club members on Sunday afternoons. He enjoyed cooking and made the best barbecue and fried fish. He had a sense of humor and was always joking with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Drexler Manuel; daughter Jeanne Manuel Talbert and her husband, Warren Talbert; aunt Julia Manuel (Leo); cousins Matthew Carroll (Sharon), Dorothea Sanderson, Brian Manuel (Nama) and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by her parents, Amanda and Herbert.
Active pallbearers will be Renford Broussard, Alvin Drexler Jr., Steven Drexler, Wilbur Drexler, Leroy Jones and Warren Talbert.
The family of Mr. John Manuel would like to thank the Fletcher Funeral Home staff, Kenel Williams and Brenda Prejean for the musical selections and all of our family and friends who gave their help and support.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.