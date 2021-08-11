John Louviere

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for John “Don” Louviere Sr., 82, who passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in New Iberia.
Rev. David Denton and Rev. Reggie Ogea will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A native of Loreauville, Mr. Louviere was born on Feb. 22, 1939, to the late Fernest and Hilda Boutte Louviere and was a graduate of Loreauville High School. An Allstate Insurance Agent for 46 years, he always enjoyed talking to people and visiting with old and new friends. Mr. Louviere loved gardening and cutting grass.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Louviere of New Iberia; two daughters, Karen Louviere-Hoyt (Rick) of Broussard and Wendy Lacour (Chad) of New Iberia; two sons, John Donald Louviere Jr. of New Iberia and Logan Louviere of New Iberia; sister Mary Landry of Loreauville; 10 grandchildren, Brittney Bayard, Brandon Bayard (Christine), Samantha Bourque (Spence), Amber Rivers, Sky Louviere, Josh Louviere, Hailey Hoyt, Tyler Louviere, Mia Louviere and Axl Lacour (Jennifer); two great-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild due in January.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Broussard and Betty Darby.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Bayard, Sky Louviere, Josh Louviere, Tyler Louviere, Chad Lacour and Rick Hoyt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Paul Hume and Kossuth “Ko-Ko” Boutte.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 35, Avery Island, LA 70513.