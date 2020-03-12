John Leon Grayson Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. John Leon “Lee Bubba D” Grayson Jr., 53, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Lewis, Pastor officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia (Neco Town).
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 6:44 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Memories of Leon will be forever etched in the hearts of his mother, Mary Ann Celestine Grayson of New Iberia; step-father, Alex Fuselier; one son, Darnell Benjamin of Cincinnati, Ohio; two daughters, U’khira Grayson and Khameron Grayson of New Iberia; brothers Jeffery Fuselier, Terry Fuselier, Roy Thomas and Alex Arceneaux; sisters Sherry Ann Nicholas, London Fuselier, Charlene Thomas, Eloise Arceneaux, Johnwanetta Grayson Rodgers (Mills) and Katrina Grayson (Kevin); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Leon Grayson Sr.; sisters Marcella Ann Grayson White, Ferny Fuselier and Inga Mae Thomas; maternal grandparents, Murphy and Jane Alexander Celestine; and paternal grandparents, Clyde Grayson and Essie Winslow Grayson.
Active Pallbearers will be Christopher Green, Kevin Moore, Tommy Batiste, Jawuan Thibodeaux Sr., Thaddeus Hall and John Carson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jarvis Grayson, Ronald Grayson, Darnell Grayson, Albert Alexander, Morris Evans Jr., Michael Evans, Nathaniel W. Thibodeaux, James Nicholas and Alfred Evans.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.