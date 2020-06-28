John Jude Doumit, affectionately known by family and friends as “Johnny,” passed away peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was 54.
Johnny was born October 17, 1965, in New Iberia to the late Freddie Doumit Sr. and the late Nedia O’Brien Doumit Hebert and was the youngest of six children. He graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 1983 and began a career as a butcher and meat marker manager, one that would span over 37 years. Johnny worked with various grocery stores, but was most recently the manager at Rouses in New Iberia and previously with Winn Dixie. He always greeted his customers and friends with the biggest smile and a kind word.
Outside of his work, Johnny was a sports enthusiast. He loved all sports but was a huge fan of football and the New Orleans Saints. He participated in and commissioned Fantasy Football leagues and was very successful with them. But Johnny’s greatest love was for his children and family. He will be missed but his smile will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Johnny is survived by his children, Katelyn Marie Doumit and Drake John Doumit; his brothers and sister, Freddie Doumit Jr. (Kathy), Deacon Christopher Doumit (Donna), Mary Doumit Barrilleaux (Sidney), Steven Doumit (Lori) and Phillip Doumit (Tammy); his stepbrothers and sisters, Debra Hebert Blackwell (Johnny), Edwin Hebert Sr. (Stephanie), Tommy Hebert (Debbie), Darrell Hebert (Kim), Wanda Hebert Fontenot (R J), Mark Hebert (Terrie), Cindy Hebert Faughn (Kevin) and Janet Hebert Smith (Terry); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly.
Along with his mother and father, Johnny was preceded in death by his stepfather Cyril Hebert; and his stepbrother Kerry Hebert.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Johnny’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Following the Mass, Johnny will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m.
In accordance with regulations of Covid-19, the family kindly asks that there be no hand shaking or hugging, all guest wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are his brothers, Freddie, Chris, Stevie and Phil, his brother-in-law Heath Segura and Noah Hotard.
