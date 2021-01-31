A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for John Glen Comeaux, 72, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3. 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed that evening. The visitation will resume on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the service time.
Services will be streamed via Facebook live. Streaming will begin fifteen minutes before the service time. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/Evangeline-Funeral-Home-New-Iberia-163724400323778 to watch Mr. Comeaux’s services online.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Comeaux passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Born November 25, 1948, in New Iberia to Percy Joseph Comeaux and Gladys Babineaux Comeaux, friends and family knew him better as “Glen.” He graduated from New Iberia High School in 1966 and Northeast Louisiana University (ULM) College of Pharmacy in 1971.
Glen was a wonderful husband and father. He was looking forward to celebrating 50 years of marriage to his wife, Germaine, in May 2021. He was an excellent role model for his son Jonathan, who grew up to be a terrific dad and husband.
Glen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, gardening and entertaining. Cooking was a special talent for Glen. He could look at what ingredients were on hand and come up with a creative delicious meal. He worked as a pharmacist for 47 years for K & B, Comeaux Drug Center, National Canal Villere, Howard Pharmacy and retired from Walgreens. After his retirement, Glen looked forward to having lunch with his brothers on a weekly basis. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, Glen will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him
He is survived by his loving wife, Germaine Doiron Comeaux; son Jonathan Glen Comeaux; daughter-in-law Lisa Martina Comeaux; grandchildren Benjamin Comeaux and Isabel Comeaux; brothers Percy James Comeaux and partner Linda Monk and Rickie Comeaux and wife Becky; brothers-in-law Jim Reed, Darrell Doiron and David Doiron and wife Karen; nephews and nieces Vince Comeaux and wife Candie, April Comeaux Dugas and husband Raymond, Matt Comeaux, Patrick Dayton Jr. and wife Sharyn, Cali Comeaux, Steven Dayton and wife Dara and Steven Doiron.
He was preceded in death by parents, Percy Joseph Comeaux and Gladys Babineaux Comeaux; sister Nanette Comeaux Reed; nephew David Dayton; and sister-in-law Hazel Vincent Comeaux
Pallbearers will be members and friends of the family.
To view the online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.