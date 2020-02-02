RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella for John Wayne Freyou, Sr., 74, who died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Lafayette.
Interment will be at a later date in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., at Pellerin Funeral Home, in New Iberia. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Monday.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.