Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for John Francis Delcambre, 83, who passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at New Iberia Manor South. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday. A Rosary, will be prayed at 11 a.m., led by Ben LeBleu on Friday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, John Francis Delcambre was born on December 21, 1938, to the late Whitney and Effie Breaux Delcambre.
He proudly served our country in the United States Army and retired from AMF Tuboscope.
In 1972, John married Betty and helped raise her four children as his own. He adored Betty. She was the love of his life and he was a fun dad and a kid at heart. He also loved music, especially Elvis and in his younger years, he played piano and guitar in a band called The Rhythm Masters. He had a passion for cars, especially his 1966 Riviera. He enjoyed hunting, watching old movies and going to Las Vegas. Mr. Delcambre was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Betty Lopez Delcambre; daughter Pamela Mixon (Art); two sons, Phillip Hoag (Donna) and Chris Hoag (Arlene); daughter-in-law Harriet Hoag; two sisters, Gail Freese and Kay Harry; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one more on the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Monty Hoag.
Pallbearers will be sons Phil and Chris Hoag, son-in-law Art Mixon, grandchildren Jonathan and Phillip Mixon and Monty’s son-in-law Justin Church.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of John Delcambre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.