Memorial services will be conducted at a later date for Mr. John Ernest Holley III, 72.
A native of Oxford, Mississippi and resident of Greenville, Mississippi, Mr. Holley passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at North Sunflower Hospital.
A 1967 graduate of New Iberia Senior High, John was a member of the varsity football team. He was retired after holding several jobs over the years. He worked as a mud engineer for various companies and ran the Mirror Room among other various jobs.
John was fun loving, always joking around and the life of the party. He loved his music, especially rock and roll. Family was his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of five years, Harriet Cheatham Holley of Greenville, Mississippi; children Laurie Holley Claxton and husband John of Vancleave, Mississippi, George Holley and wife Veronica of Mississippi and Misty Holley of Lafayette; grandchildren Robert “Randy” Recore, Rachel Recore, Emily Theriot, Olivia Holley, Christian Baggett and Brett Baggett; and great-granddaughter Evelyn Jennings; sisters Shirley Gilley Broussard and husband Cecil of New Iberia, Tonda Holley Delahoussaye and husband Rene of Denham Springs and Carolayne Holley of San Luis Obispo, California.
He was preceded in death by his father John Holley Jr.; mother Sarah Katherine Cox Falcon and husband Frank Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 215 Bishop Road, Cleveland, MS 38732.
Mortimer Funeral Home of Greenville, Mississippi is in charge of the arrangements.