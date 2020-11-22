A home-going celebration was held for Mr. John Eldridge Hayes, 49, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Holmes officiating. Entombment followed at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A public visitation was held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
John, a resident of New Iberia, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 12:40 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Audrey R. Hayes; five brothers, Alex Raymond Sr. (Valencia), Robert Lee Raymond Sr., Sylvester Paul Hayes, Lawrence Charles Hayes and Marcus Kelly Hayes; five sisters, Martha Raymond Hayes (Allen), Adrienne Raymond, Mildred Theresa Daniels, Charlotte Hayes Charles (Morris) and Darrellyn Hayes, all of New Iberia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Eldridge Hayes; one brother, Darren Neal Hayes; nephew Norris Sereal; and two nieces, Ada Marie Nelson and Fabeka Hayes.
Active pallbearers were Joseph Broussard Sr., Joseph Broussard Jr., Oliver Hayes, Chris Antoine, Corey Hayes, Adrian Sereal, Ricardo Raymond and Robert Lee Raymond Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were Alex Raymond Sr., Robert Lee Raymond Sr., Sylvester Hayes, Lawrence Charles Hayes, Marcus Kelly Hayes, Alex Raymond Jr. and Demarco Raymond.
