A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for John Edward Courrege Sr., 80, who passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and will continue from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. A Rosary led by the Men’s Rosary Group will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, John Edward Courrege Sr. was born on October 29, 1940, to the late Emile and Irene LeBlanc Courrege. He was a 1959 graduate of Catholic High where he played football and he was better known as “Crow.” He also attended LSU and USL. Mr. Courrege took over the family business in 1961 after the death of his father and he owned and operated Courrege’s Wrecking Yard for many years. He was a former Reserve Deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was an avid sports fan and coached peewee football. He enjoyed watching westerns and going to the casino, but what he cherished most was time spent with his family.
Mr. Courrege is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Dana Courrege; three sons, Emile (Janet) Courrege of Montgomery, Texas, John (Amy) Courrege II of New Iberia and Ritchey (Kristine) Duhe of New Iberia; four daughters, Julaine (T.J.) Bernard of Loreauville, Nicole Dronet of New Iberia, Jill (Gerard) Froisy of Coteau and Myra Nereaux of New Iberia; two sisters, Susan (Gary) Phillips of Denver, Colorado, and Catherine (Victor) Huckaby of New Iberia; twelve grandchildren, Faith (B.J.) Girouard, Brooke (Rusty) Migues, Tyler (companion Katelyn) Froisy, Megan Nereaux, Blair (Cody) Segura, Kyle Duhe, Jack Courrege, John “Trey” Courrege III, Angeleigh Courrege, Emmy Dronet, Thomas Dronet and Alyssa Dronet; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Steven Courrege; a sister and brother-in-law Cheryl and Phillip Burguieres; and a son-in-law Norman Nereaux.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Froisy, Kyle Duhe, Jack Courrege, John “Trey” Courrege III, Thomas Dronet, Nayt Rivers and Kole Girouard.
