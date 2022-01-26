LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for John E. Lagan Sr., 93, at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and will resume at 8 a.m. until the service time on Friday, January 28, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday evening.
A native of Bloomfield, Connecticut and resident of Loreauville, John E. Lagan Sr., passed away 6:25 a.m. on Thursday. January 20, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
John “Chick” Lagan, the ninth and youngest child of James and Mary Longworth Lagan, was born in Bloomfield, Connecticut on December 18,1928.
He attended school in Bloomfield where he excelled in multiple sports. Upon graduation he attended Suffield Academy where he played soccer, basketball and baseball. He then moved on to pitch as a southpaw in minor league baseball in multiple places, eventually ending up in New Iberia, where he played for the Pelicans of the Evangeline League.
He met Peggy Broussard of Loreauville, married her in 1954, and they moved to Connecticut. In 1958, they returned to Loreauville where they lived together for 46 years more years and raised their six children. Chick worked for his brother-in-law Bob Doerle in a produce business before joining his in-laws, Charles and Beatrice Broussard, in their grocery store. He and Peggy eventually purchased Broussard Grocery, often referred to as “Chick’s,” which he operated for over 50 years. Chick shared his love of baseball by coaching in the Loreauville Baseball Learner’s League as well as the Sheriff’s baseball and youth softball leagues.
Chick loved spending time with his ever-growing family, especially Sunday dinners with as many people as possible in attendance. He loved sports (he was a life-long New York Yankees fan) and enjoyed visiting his good friend Curtis Hulin to catch up on scores and results of just about any athletic competition. In his last years he enjoyed coffee visits with his “board of directors,” Irene Richard, Lorraine and Jimmy Wilson and Linda Clifton. He was an athlete his entire life, exercising, walking and riding his bicycle until the very end.
John is survived by his children Dale Lagan (Beckie), Joni Munson (King), Lori Schexnayder (David), Coleen Borel (Tim), John Lagan Jr. and Kelly Lagan (Corey); grandchildren Lea Smith (Travis), Dustin May (Ramey), Kasey Munson, Samuel Schexnayder (Jackie), Kerri Beth Castille (Lance), Camilla Munson, frater Paul Jesse Schexnayder, James Schexnayder, Avery Munson, Adela Munson, Hannah Reilly (Peter) and Joshua Borel; special family Bobette Landry (Cecil) and Jordan Landry (Marielle); a number of nieces and nephews from Connecticut; and special family friends Irene Richard, Jimmy and Lorraine Wilson, Linda Clifton and Curtis Hulin.
He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Broussard Lagan; parents James G. and Mary Longworth Lagan; Florence Lagan, Gladys and Thomas Moriarty, Dorothy and Fred Rohrer, James R. and Lorraine Lagan, Grace and Arthur Mullen, Marjorie and Gerard Douville, Loretta and Michael Doherty, Joseph and Sophie Lagan, Marion and Robert Doerle; and six nieces and nephews
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dale Lagan, David Schexnayder, King Munson, Samuel Schexnayder, James Schexnayder and Joshua Borel.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 337-229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.