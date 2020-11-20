John E. Hayes

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. John Eldridge Hayes, 49, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Holmes officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
John, a resident of New Iberia, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2020, at 12:40 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Audrey R. Hayes; five brothers, Alex Raymond Sr. (Valencia), Robert Lee Raymond Sr., Sylvester Paul Hayes, Lawrence Charles Hayes and Marcus Kelly Hayes; five sisters, Martha Raymond Hayes (Allen), Adrienne Raymond, Mildred Theresa Daniels, Charlotte Hayes Charles (Morris) and Darrellyn Hayes, all of New Iberia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Eldridge Hayes; one brother, Darren Neal Hayes; nephew Norris Sereal; and two nieces, Ada Marie Nelson and Fabeka Hayes.
Active pallbearers will be Joseph Broussard Jr., Oliver Hayes, Chris Antoine, Corey Hayes, Adrian Sereal and Ricardo Raymond.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alex Raymond Sr., Robert Lee Raymond Sr., Sylvester Hayes, Lawrence Charles Hayes, Marcus Kelly Hayes, Alex Raymond Jr. and Demarco Raymond.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.