A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. John Davis, 59, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Bishop Jules Anderson officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
He will await the resurrection at Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 11:21 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence. John worked for 30-plus years at Winn Dixie and then a few years at Fremin’s Food and Furniture.
He leaves to cherish his fond memory his wife, Cynthia A. Davis of Sacramento, California; one daughter, Kenisha Davis of New Iberia; one son, Tyrell Davis of Texas; three stepsons, Perly Alexander Jr., Carroll Alexander and Charles Bernard III, all of Sacramento, California; five stepdaughters, Angela Paysinger (David), Alicia Alexander, Carla Alexander all of Sacramento, California, Charlzetta Bernard of Abbeville, and Jasmine Jackson of New Iberia; four brothers, Richard Boudreaux, Jeffery Boudreaux (Leslie), Lionel Boudreaux (Stacey) and Kenneth Boudreaux of New Iberia; three sisters, Charlotte Boudreaux, Sarah Boudreaux and Sherry Chevalier all of New Iberia; a host of grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wilson Boudreaux and Bessie Mae Davis Boudreaux; three brothers, Robert George, Michael George and Ronald Lynn “BooBoo” Boudreaux; paternal grandparents Johnny Cleary and Rita Boudreaux; maternal grandparents Walter and Beatrice Davis; and his first wife, Patricia Davis.
Active pallbearers will be Kenneth Boudreaux, Jevante Boudreaux, Marcus Boudreaux, David Paysinger, Alfred Martin and Ronald Dugas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Boudreaux, Lionel Boudreaux, Jr. and Griffin Stevens.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.