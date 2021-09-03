John Cooper Sep 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for John E. Cooper, 63, a resident of Jeanerette who died at 12:51 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of John Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Funeral Home Funeral Service John E. Cooper Fletcher Arrangement Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com