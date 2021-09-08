John Cooper

LYDIA — A celebration of life will be held for Mr. John Edward Cooper, 63, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. James Baptist Church, 4901 Guillot Road, Lydia, LA. Rev. Francis L. Davis will officiate the service.
He will await the resurrection in St. James Baptist Church Cemetery (Hwy 182) in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service with a musical to be held at 10 a.m.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
John Edward Cooper, a native of Weeks Island and current resident of Jeanerette, departed his Earthly life from labor to reward at 12:51 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 8, 1958, to Ethel Francis Fleming and Walter N. Cooper and was an only child.
John Edward Cooper was united in Holy Matrimony with Pamela de’Clouet on Dec. 9, 2016, in Lydia. His family and his memories will stretch on further in the lives of many others.
John Edward had a great sense of humor. He attended elementary and high school in Iberia Parish. He was a 1976 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School and further studied at Grambling College (now Grambling State University). While in the band playing cymbals, he experienced the opportunity to travel in the World Famous Tiger Marching Band.
John Edward became attractive to additional offshore opportunities. During the Civil Rights Act, he was employed with companies such as Baker International, Schlumberger, Inc., Renaissance and Wood Group/Wood. After rendering 38 years of service to the offshore industry, he retired.
John had a way of inspiring others to do greater things in their lives. His devotion to his wife, family and friends was beautiful and his helpfulness was second to none, in his church and community. He would be among the first to say “I’m no Saint; I just want to help others.”
John Edward understood his task as a doorkeeper. He served in this capacity for many years under the Pastorship of the late Rev. Rogers Johnson Sr. who baptized him and Rev. Ferris Martin Sr.
Under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, John Edward was appointed by Rev. Francis L. Davis to the Deacon Ministry. A service that he highly honored and took much delight in assisting the Pastor and members. He also served faithfully with the Layman’ Ministry of the Union Sixth District Missionary Baptist Association.
John Edward was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Francis Flemings; stepfather, Herman Fleming; grandmother, Geneva Francis; two uncles Gene Francis and Frank Francis Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Pamela de’Clouet Cooper of Jeanerette; one stepson, Demetry Jose de’Clouet of Jeanerette; one son, Courtney Cooper of New Iberia; father, Walter N. Cooper; three aunts, Anna L. Minor of Jeanerette, Ester Jean Stampley (Gilbert) of Baton Rouge and Nellie Francis of Jeanerette; one uncle, Donald Francis Sr. (Ida Nell) of Jennings; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers are Orson Gibson, Ray Conner, Roland Hill, Robert Bobb Jr., Carl Minor and Fredrick Hill Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Gibson Jr., Ray Gibson, Gary Johnson, Joseph Wiley, Donald Francis Sr., Donald Francis Jr., Gilbert Stampley, Levi Collins Sr., Thomas McGavon, Cornell de’Clouet Sr., Ronald Porter, Lema Boutte Charles III, Keith Lewis, Safe Ministry, Bro. Simpson, Freedom Group of N.A., Providence Group of N.A., Project Hope of N.A., Mayor Carroll Bourgeois, Demarquis Randlee, Tommy Hall, Courtney Cooper, Demetry J, de’Clouet, Kamren Carter, Derrick Hill Jr., Anthony Rubin, Barry Hogan, Kerry Edwards, Donald Ray Harding, Wilfred Campbell, Cornell de’Clouet, Jr. and Troy Levy.
