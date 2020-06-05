John Cleveland Miller Jr.

COTEAU HOLMES — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. John Cleveland “J.C.” Miller Jr., 54, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Barry Crochet serving as the celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 8 a.m. until service time.
A native of Loreauville and resident of Coteau Holmes, “J.C.” passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
“J.C.” enjoyed camping, fishing, being outdoors and socializing with friends. He was very skilled with his hands and worked for the past 22 years building and fabrication metal boats in Loreauville. He loved old and antique cars, his pride and joy was an ’84 Ford Mustang in perfect condition. Above all he loved the time spent with his wife and daughters.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lori Miller of Coteau Holmes; two daughters, Alana Miller of Coteau Holmes and Savana Capritto and husband Silas of Coteau Holmes; brother Daniel Miller and wife Gwen of Loreauville; sister Jeanne Miller of Coteau Holmes; godchildren Rylan Miller and Taylor Chatagnier; nieces and nephews, Brannon Miller, Kayliegh Miller, Jena Lasseigne, Kailin Lasseigne, Tyson Barras and Triston Barras; brothers-in-law Terry Barras and Wendy of Coteau and Lonnie Lasseigne and wife Fran of Loreauville; and in-laws Clenis and Barbara Lasseigne of Coteau Holmes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Miller Sr. and Mae Helen Boudreaux Miller; and one niece, Kristen Ambri Barras.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Armond Berard, Lonnie Lasseigne, Todd Chatagnier, Silas Capritto, Brent Boudreaux and Joey Higgins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Terry Barras, Cordell Comeaux, Rylan Miller, Daniel Miller and Taylor Chatagnier.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.