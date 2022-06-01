John Barry Greene Sr.

JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be held for Mr. John “Johnny” Barry Greene Sr., 74, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, with Scott Pellerin officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
A native of New York, former resident of Franklin and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Greene passed away peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife.
Johnny loved a hot cup of coffee in the morning and his cold beer at night. He enjoyed camping, fishing and family gatherings with his son John, daughter-in-law Mindy, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He loved Mardi Gras and especially enjoyed riding his golf cart in the parade at Palmetto Island State Park. He also loved his road trips and eating out with John and Mindy. Christmas Eve always had a special place in his heart, that’s when everyone got together.
Johnny met the love of his life, Mary Robertson Greene in May of 1967, and often joked about it taking until September to ask if he could walk her home. They were married in January of 1968, a marriage which lasted 54 years.
He is survived by his wife Mary Greene; son John Greene Jr. and wife Mindy; his grandchildren (the apples of his eye and often referred by Johnny as “his babies”) Ashley Bourque (Matt), Tiffany Rhoads (Zachary) and Katie Verret (Noah); great-granddaughters Ariah Bourque and Emilia Verret; two brothers, Chip Greene (Betty) and Roger Greene (Paula); a special sister-in-law Roberta R. Pellerin; special friends Lisa Helms and Jimmy “Chi-Chi” Gonzalez; and several nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lovina “Mickey” and Dale Greene; biological father and stepmother Ben and Gertrude Vassar; in-laws Ernest and Aurelia Robertson; two brothers, Raymond Greene and Brian Greene; sister Laurie Vassar; and two special nieces, Vicky Greene and Tonya Perez
Honored to serve as pallbearers are John Greene Jr., Matt Bourque, Zachary Rhoads, Noah Verret, Tony Perez and Jeremy Greene.
Honorary pallbearers will be “his girls” Mindy, Ashley, Tiffany, Katie, Ariah and Emilia.
Special thanks and gratitude to Dr. Gary Wiltz and staff at Teche Action Clinic in Franklin, Dr. Victor Tedesco, Dr. Victoria Panelli, the Cancer Center of Acadiana, Acadian Home Health and nurses LaKeysia and Eunice, Hope Hospice and nurses Nicole and Julie and to the countless others who offered their support and prayers in this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers donations in Johnny’s honor can be made to the Miles Perret Center Cancer Services, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. #200 Lafayette, La. 70508.
