John Anthony Gentry, 84, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. John was born on October 16, 1934, in Arkansas Pass, Texas, to the late Fredrick John and Nana Lee Gentry. He was very spiritual and loved his family, friends and football. A quiet and thoughtful man, he enjoyed woodworking, crafting, fishing, hunting and intellectual pursuits. He loved sharing stories of his life with his family. He believed Thanksgiving was the best holiday because, “you can’t go wrong with family, food and football.”
A wiz at math, John received a double degree, majoring in both Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering at Texas A&M University, where he also served in the Corps. He went on to a successful 40-plus year career as a second-generation employee of Ashland Chemical Company. Throughout his career, he was recognized as a mentor and role model to younger engineers.
John was always a strong advocate of youth development programs. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball as a young adult and he participated with his boys as a leader in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. One of his greatest joys was watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports and other school activities.
John is survived by sons Rick Gentry and wife Becky of Columbus, Ohio, Dicky Gentry and wife Annie of Hemphill, Texas and Mark Gentry and wife Monica of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Ben Gentry, Ellen Burkart, Amber Gentry, Jonathan Gentry, Ashley Gentry and Miguel Gentry; and a great-grandchild Aedan Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Merlene Gentry; and one sister, Barbara (Sissy) Wright.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To honor the memory of their dad, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.