JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial for John A. Switzer, 91, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Beau Pre Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Switzer passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10:02 a.m. at his residence.
He spent his life in the farm equipment business, Switzer Sales and Service, which was founded by his parents. He served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Jeanerette for 41 years and served on the Board for the Iberia Parish Airport Commission. He enjoyed traveling, aviation, photography and cooking for family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Switzer (Steve) of New Iberia, Becky Landry (Marty) of Lafayette, Clay Switzer (Connie), Anita Breaux (Lynn) all of Jeanerette, Scott Switzer (Jessica) of Baldwin, Tod Switzer (Angie) of Allen, Texas, and Rae Switzer of The Woodlands, Texas; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren.
In business he enjoyed the special friendship and dedicated support of Tina Blanchard and Shane Hebert and in recent years was blessed with a host of loving and caring home healthcare providers, especially Jane Armstead.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Bordelon Switzer; his parents, George Wesley Switzer and Jeanne Becnel Switzer; his sister Elizabeth “Betty” Switzer Lopez; and his brother-in-law Calise Lopez Jr.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Chet Breaux, Ross Landry, Jody Perry, Andrew Switzer, Griffin Switzer, Shawn Switzer, Matthew Switzer and Wes Switzer.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of arrangements.