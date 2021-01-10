A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia for Johanna Duhon Bourgeois, 90, who passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Interment will follow in the Broussard Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Johanna Delcambre Duhon Bourgeois was born on January 1, 1931, to the late Simonette and Helen Boudreaux Delcambre. She was a longtime member of St. Marcellus Catholic Church and was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She will be deeply missed. Due to COVID, there will be no family gathering following the service.
She is survived by her three sons, Horrace “Butch” (Pam) Duhon Jr. of New Iberia, Brian James Duhon of New Iberia and Burton John (Patrice) Duhon of Glenmora; three daughters, Christine Dugas, Ginger (Darrel) Thibodeaux of New Iberia and Phyllis (Michael) Dionne of New Iberia; sister Mary Ann Robicheaux of New Iberia; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Ozzia David, Helen Bourgeois, Guy Delcambre and Vanice Delcambre; husbands Horrace J. Duhon Sr. and Wilfred Bourgeois; grandson Darrell Thibodeaux Jr.; and son-in-law Kenny Dugas.
Pallbearers will be Ken Dugas, Horrace Duhon III, Phillip Duhon, Jude Thibodeaux, Seth Dugas and Nicholas Dugas.
Honorary pallbearers include Yancy Dionne, Brian Duhon Jr., Darrell Thibodeaux Jr. (in spirit) and Christopher “Joey” Dugas.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.