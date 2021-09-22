A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Joey Paul Comeaux will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the mass, Joey will be laid to rest at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of mass, with the Knights of Columbus leading the Rosary at 10 a.m.
Joey was born February 29, 1960, in New Iberia to the Merline Geoffroy Comeaux and the late Junius Joseph Comeaux. He passed away peacefully Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his residence at the age of 61.
Joey was well known in the automotive repair community as one of the best mechanics in the area. He began his career with LeBlanc and Broussard, moving on to Arceneaux Ford, Musson Patout and finally with JP Thibodeaux before opening his own repair shop. He earned the certification of Certified Master Electrical Mechanic for his years of expertise.
Outside of his career, Joey stayed busy with some of his favorite pastimes and hobbies. Sky and Mallory recall the many trips camping at Butte LaRose and the offshore fishing trips, as well as their dad’s love of deer hunting. Of course it wouldn’t be right without speaking of his love of fast cars. Joey raced anything that could be driven including boats and motorcycles. They also spoke of the intense “Bourré” card games played and Joey’s skills at the table.
Above all, he was a loving and caring father, grandfather, son, brother and friend and will be missed dearly. Rest well Joey for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sky Paul Comeaux and Mallory Lynn Comeaux; his grandchildren, Mila Key Ourso and Aubrie Lynn Ourso; his mother, Merline Geoffroy Comeaux; his brother and sister, Clint Comeaux (Darla) and Lisa Ann Comeaux Lopex (Tommy); nephew and godchild, Joshua Comeaux; goddaughter, Jennifer Bayard; niece and nephew, Marina Comeaux and Jacob Comeaux; and his beloved dog and cat, Lil’ Man and Sweet Pea.
He is reunited with his father, Junius Joseph Comeaux, who passed away just two months prior.
