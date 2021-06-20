Joey Landry

JEANERETTE — A memorial service will be held for Mr. Joey Thomas Landry Sr, 64, on Monday, June 21, 2021, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Landry passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home. Mr. Landry was a welder by trade and worked at Honiron Manufacturing for over 30 years. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joey was hard working, outspoken and firm in his convictions. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by sons Joey Thomas Landry Jr. and partner Emmett Luty of New Orleans, Phillip Landry and wife Trudy of Breaux Bridge; granddaughter Blair Landry of Breaux Bridge; and siblings Phyllis Camors and husband Robert of Jeanerette, Kardell Landry Sr. and wife Margaret of Jeanerette, Amos Landry Jr. and wife Tina of Jeanerette, Dana Landry and wife Ellen of Jeanerette and Deena Napier of Jeanerette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Landry Sr. and Beverly Landry; and siblings Ronnie Landry, Timothy Landry and Jackie Landry.
