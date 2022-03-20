Joel Malcom Loehndorf

Sadly, Joel passed away quickly and quietly at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette on February 27, 2022. He had an unexpected hemorrhagic stroke.
A local celebration of life will be held at from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at The Event Center located at 521 N. Lewis Street. Subsequent memorials in Seattle, Washington and Buffalo, New York to be announced.
Joel entered the world September 7, 1951, to parents Ruby and Donald Loehndorf in Morgan City. His father had a lifelong career with Mobil Oil and the family moved frequently. Joel spent the majority of his childhood in Louisiana. As a teenager he lived in Lybia and returned to Shreveport where in 1969, he graduated from Captain Shreve High.
In the mid 1970s Joel’s parents retired on ten acres in Lake Stevens, Washington. The property soon became a hub for friends and family. Joel graduated from Everett Community College after completing a two year carpentry and construction program.
Joel met Amy in Everett, Washington, and after four years as friends, they fell in love and married August 28, 1982. The couple was looking forward to 40 years of marriage later this year. They moved to Seattle, Washington, in early 1980s and spent 26 years living “in-city” and Sammamish, Washington. They retired early and prior to moving to the family estate, designed and completed major renovations. Both enjoyed country living and the ten acres was known for it’s park-like setting. During this time they looked after Joel’s sister who also resided on the grounds.
When first dating, Joel became enamored with the English Bull Terrier breed and Amy followed suit. As years went by they adopted Moose, Darla, Hannah, Hollyberry and their latest dog Jack White. Aside from animals, Joel loved being in nature, skiing, hiking, fishing, bird watching and camping. Joel and Amy enjoyed traveling and took numerous trips around the Pacific Northwest, Utah, Montana, California and the Caribbean. Joel especially loved travelling to their timeshare in Kaui.
Looking for more sun and less traffic, the couple relocated to New Iberia in 2014. Since Joel’s mother grew up in Abbeville, they long ago embraced the Cajun culture; they loved attending festivals when visiting relatives. Moving across ten states was quite the adventure (yikes), especially after becoming a family of five, unexpectedly inheriting two dogs, Beau and Ruby.
Joel is survived by his wife Amy; sister-in-law Lisa Horlein; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruby and Donald Loehndorf; brother Chris; sister Donna; and favorite mother-in-law Gloria (Glo) Drake.
So with the heaviest of hearts we say goodbye Joel. We already miss your love of banter, witty sense of humor and especially your good looks. We know you’re in comfort and peace. May your spirit soar the universe, we love you.
In lieu of sending flowers, donations in memory of Joel may be made to the Iberia Animal Shelter, 2017 Seaway Access Rd., New Iberia, LA 70560.