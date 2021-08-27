Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: August 27, 2021 @ 1:59 am
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Joe LeBlanc, 75, who passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in New Iberia.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
