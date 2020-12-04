A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Joe Frances Williams, 72, the former Joe Frances Fontenette, at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Mitchell officiating. She will await the resurrection at Mallalieu United Methodist Church Cemetery in St. Martinville.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 5:20 a.m. at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
She is a former member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church No.2. She worked many years for and retired from Arc of Acadiana, Inc. in New Iberia as a personal care attendant for developmentally disabled clients.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Horace Williams, of New Iberia; three sons, Stacy Batiste, Ted E. Batiste Sr. (Sheryl) and Jarvis Williams Sr. (Melinda), all of New Iberia; one daughter, Francine Williams Alexander (Kyhemia) of Arlington, Texas; special sister Mary Irene Fezzia of Charenton; ten grandchildren, Daysia Alexander, Danae Alexander, Jarvis Williams Jr., Jacolby Williams, Shayla McDonald, Melia Williams, JaBryson Batiste, Jamil Roman, Ted Batiste Jr. and Bria Batiste; four great-grandchildren, Saige McCoy, Paris Maturin, Mahkiy Maturin and Icysis Maturin; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Fontenette and Daisy Polite Fontenette.
Active pallbearers will be Stacy Batiste, Ted E. Batiste Sr., Jarvis Williams Sr., Frankie Williams, Chad Williams and Conrad Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyhemia Alexander, Patrick Batiste, Roy Williams, Whiland Williams, Ronald Alexander Jr. and William Landry.
