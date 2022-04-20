JEANERETTE—Joe Edmond Harris, 89, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, following a long and courageous battle with his many health issues.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at David Funeral Home, 400 Provost St. in Jeanerette. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church.
He was born May 8, 1932 in Gaffney, South Carolina to Joe Edward and Lottie Catherine Boheler Harris.
Joe was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. While stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi at Keesler Air Force Base, he met the love of his life, Audrey Migues. They were married on January 2, 1958, and ended up settling in Jeanerette where they raised a family.
Joe retired from his long time job as purchasing agent from St. Mary Sugar Co-Op in 1999. Joe was a great athlete who truly lived life to the fullest whether it be on the golf course, at a poker table, on the dance floor or just spending time with family and friends. He never met a stranger and always went out of his way to make you feel special. Joe was an avid golfer, a Eucharistic Minister at St. John the Evangelist Church and a devoted family man, who was fortunate enough to have been married to the love of his life, Audrey Migues Harris, for 64 years. He was a loving father to his children and a proud “Papa Joe” to his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Audrey Migues Harris; his children Robert Harris (Tiffany), Walter Harris and Catherine Harris Lewis (Mike); his grandchildren Audrey Ann and Danny Lewis and Hogan Harris (Maranda); and his siblings Becky Joe, Walter, Pat and Charlotte.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lottie Catherine; and his siblings Charles, Arthur, Peggy and Catherine.
The family would like to thank his many doctors and caregivers, especially Dr. James Falterman Jr., Dr. John Chapman, Dr. Michael Dibbs and Dr. Anu Desai.
In lieu of flowers those who would like to remember Joe can make a donation in his memory to some of his favorites, The American Cancer Society, Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball, Ragin’ Cajuns Softball or to an organization of your choice.