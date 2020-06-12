Funeral services and interment for Jody Raymond Boutte, 60, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Greg Coy officiating.
A native of Lafayette and a resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Boutte died at 9:35 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence. He was owner of Jody’s Kustom Upholstery and his passion was street rods.
He is survived by three sons, Jonathan Raymond Boutte and his wife, Jenny, of Youngsville, Jake Richard Boutte and his wife, Mary Ann, of Jeanerette and Nicholas Colt Boutte of Jeanerette; the mother of his children, Melinda “Nina” Boutte; a brother, Randall Boutte; two sisters, Terry Boutte and Linda Babin; and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Locklyn and Sophia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lula Mae Romero Boutte.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jonathan Boutte, Jake Boutte, Nicholas Boutte, Glenn Verret, Richard Hebert, Chad Babin and Terry Luent.
