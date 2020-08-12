JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jodie Lynn Landry, 50, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Jodie passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her home. Jodie was a graduate of the class of 1992 at Iberia Special Education School. Her favorite pastime was building jigsaw puzzles and she enjoyed listening to music, especially Cajun music.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Gladys Landry of Jeanerette; sister, Tammy Landry and companion Robert A. Wiggins Jr. of New Iberia; brother, Gerald Paul Landry Jr. and wife Sonia of Evangeline; niece, Brittany R. Wiggins of New Iberia; step-niece, Candace LeJeune of Evangeline, step-nephew, Dylan Fontenot of Evangeline; four great step-nephews, Ayden, Layne, Jaxon, Grayson LeJeune all of Evangeline.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Paul Landry Sr.; maternal grandparents, R.L. Derouen and Ella Bourque Derouen; and paternal grandparents, Praval Landry and Marie Charpentier Landry.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Gerald P. Landry Jr., Robert A. Wiggins Jr., Johnny Derouen, Wilbert Bourliea Sr., Wilbert Bourliea Jr. and Joey J. Landry Sr.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of arrangements.