A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Jodi L. Segura, 30, who passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Rev. Jude Halphen will officiate. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group on Wednesday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Jodi was born on March 23, 1992, and was a 2010 graduate New Iberia Senior High. She worked in security at Target and previously for Walmart. Jodi enjoyed fishing and crabbing, but most of all she loved life. She cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her parents Lane and Billie Landry Segura of New Iberia; sister Leah Segura (fiance Kane Hoff) of Broussard; brothers Jory Thomas Segura of New Iberia and Devin Michael Landry (Chloe) of New Iberia; godchild Easton James Spurgeon; special friend Danny Camacho of New Iberia; and many friends and family who enjoyed life with Jodi.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Leon Joseph Segura, Elaine Comeaux Segura, Edwin “Bill” Bailey and Betty Landry Louviere.
Pallbearers will be Kane Hoff, Dylan Camacho, Danny Camacho, Jory Segura, Austin Norman and Devin Landry.
Honorary pallbearers include Lane Segura and Easton Spurgeon.