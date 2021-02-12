Joanne Guillory Corsey

Mrs. Joanne G. Corsey, 74, was born on October 24, 1946, to the late Ernest Guillory Sr. and Ophelia George Guillory in New Iberia. She was a native of New Iberia and a resident of Carencro for many years.
She departed this life on January 20, 2021, at Southwest Medical Center in Lafayette following a long illness.
Joanne was educated in the public schools in Iberia Parish. She graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in 1965. She was a health care worker for many years in the Iberia Parish until her retirement.
She leaves to mourn one son, Turond Corsey (Marguerite) of St. Martinville; one daughter, Latandra Corsey of Carencro; one brother, Ernest Guillory Jr. (Rena); and two sisters, Wanda Guillory Gregoire and Carol Guillory Broussard (Wallace), all of New Iberia; four grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paulfrey Corsey; her parents; one brother Earl Roy Guillory Sr.; and two sisters Ellen Guillory Harris and Yvonne Guillory Thomas.
Joanne will be greatly missed but memories of her will never be forgotten.