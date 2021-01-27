ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Joann Laviolette, 80, who passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
The family requested that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Monday.
Rev. Bill Melancon will officiate at the funeral Mass. Readers will be Mandy Broussard and Marla Begnaud. Gift bearers were Alyssa Boggs and Hannah Faucheaux. Interment followed at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Joann was born and raised in Loreauville. She was a graduate of the class of 1959 at Loreauville High School. Joann was married for 57 years to Adam, who took such good care of her. She was a member of St. Rita’s Ladies Altar Society. As a parishioner of St. Rita’s, she faithfully attended 4 p.m. Mass on Saturdays before becoming ill. Joann and Adam loved camping and going to the casino. Her family will always remember the wonderful memories of many vacations they had together. A very special tradition that Joann and her siblings enjoyed for over 50 years, was getting together at her Loreauville family home every Friday night. Those times were cherished more than words can say. Joann never knew a stranger. She was always willing to help anyone in any way she could. Joann was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, sister, friend and neighbor. She was a great cook and baker. Her grandchildren could always count on their favorite meal whenever they wanted it. Those four grandchildren were her pride and joy. She never grew tired of talking about them.
She is survived by her husband, Adam Laviolette Jr.; two daughters, Patty (Patrick) Boggs of St. Martinville and Tammy (Jake) Bienvenu; sister Marlene (James) Roy of New Iberia; two brothers, Elmo Landry Jr. of Loreauville and Cecil (Bobette) Landry of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Adam (Chloe) Boggs, Hannah (Stuart) Faucheaux, Alyssa (Blake) Boggs and Grant (Noelle) Bienvenu; brother-in-law Bernard (Melba) Laviolette Sr. of St. Martinville; three sisters-in-law, Lydia Gary of Jeanerette, Mildred Geoffory of Delcambre and Ruby (Wayne) Dore of Coteau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Rita Hollier Landry Sr.; mother-in-law, Mary Olive Albert; father-in-law, Adam Laviolette Sr.; grandchild Kayla Rae Boggs; son-in-law Jason Bienvenu; brother-in-law Gilbert Laviolette; and three sisters-in-law Bernice Gary, Olivia Broussard and Gertrude Laviolette.
Pallbearers will be Elmo Landry Jr., Cecil Landry, James Roy, Patrick Boggs, Adam Boggs and Grant Bienvenu.
A special thanks to Traditions Hospice, LLC (formally Grace Hospice), Barbara Lasseigne and Adeline Louviere.
Donations can be made to Traditions Hospice, LLC 217 Rue Louis XIV, # 100 Lafayette, La 70508, phone number 948-9004.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.